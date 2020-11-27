Function vs. Method — What’s the Difference?

It’s easy to get confused about JavaScript terminology, especially because some term definitions sound similar to others. Methods vs function are no exception.

First, let’s establish two facts:

A method is a function.

A function is, well a function (something that you can call to run/execute code).

The difference between functions and methods lies in how they are used.

A normal function lives on its own and is triggered by a function call.

A normal function example:

function alertMessage ( ) { alert ( "Alert message triggered!" ) } alertMessage ( )

A method is a type of function that is assigned to an object property.

Another way of phrasing it: a method is a function that is a property of an object.

A method example:

const blackFridayDeals = { sony : 'Playstation 5' , discountPopup : function ( ) { alert ( ` Get 50% off ${ this . sony } only today! ` ) } , } blackFridayDeals . discountPopup ( )

In the code example above, you have an object called blackFridayDeals .

One of the blackFridayDeals object properties is called discountPopup .