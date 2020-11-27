Function vs. Method — What’s the Difference?

It’s easy to get confused about JavaScript terminology, especially because some term definitions sound similar to others. Methods vs function are no exception.
First, let’s establish two facts:
- A method is a function.
- A function is, well a function (something that you can call to run/execute code).
The difference between functions and methods lies in how they are used.
A normal function lives on its own and is triggered by a function call.
A normal function example:
function alertMessage() {
alert("Alert message triggered!")
}
// Call alertMessage function
alertMessage()
A method is a type of function that is assigned to an object property.
Another way of phrasing it: a method is a function that is a property of an object.
A method example:
const blackFridayDeals = {
sony: 'Playstation 5',
discountPopup: function () {
alert(`Get 50% off ${this.sony} only today!`)
},
}
blackFridayDeals.discountPopup()
In the code example above, you have an object called
blackFridayDeals.
One of the
blackFridayDeals object properties is called
discountPopup.
discountPopup has a function assigned, which executes the alert() dialog (which is a built-in JavaScript method).