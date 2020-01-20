JavaScript, Find Specific Element in Array and Delete It, Using the Splice() Method

Computers start counting from zero. So 0 is 1, 1 is 2, and so on. That’s why list[2] selects item 3 from the array Code for the array in the example:

var list = [ 'item 1' , 'item 2' , 'item 3' , 'item 4' ]

splice() needs two things to work:

A number to specify which position you want to delete from.

A number to specify how many items we want to delete, from that position.

So list.splice(2, 1) targets the 3th item in the array, and deletes that single item.

If you instead wrote: list.splice(2, 2) then it would delete both the 3th and the 4th item in the array.