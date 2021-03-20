The CSS class selector targets all HTML elements that have a matching class name attribute attached to them.
Class selector syntax:
.class-name {
property-name: value;
}
Here’s an HTML element with that same class name as an attribute value:
<div class="class-name"></div>
The CSS class selector
.class-name is attached to the
<div> element with the
class-name attribute. That means that whatever styling properties you add to
.class-name in your CSS stylesheet get applied to the div.
The dot (
.) before the name of the class is a specific CSS syntax. When you add the class name to an HTML element as a class attribute you don’t use
..
Now let’s use what we just learned in a practical example.
Here’s an HTML
<button> element with some default styling that is inherited from the browser’s User Agent Stylesheet:
<button>Button</button>
Default look:
Boring huh?
Let’s override the default button styling by creating a CSS class called
.my-button and give it some styling properties:
.my-button {
font-size: 18px;
padding: 14px 24px;
border-radius: 8px;
border: none;
background-color: #F7575C;
color: white;
}
And add to the button element as a class attribute:
<button class="my-button">Button</button>
Result:
You have just learned the most important things you need to know about using the CSS class selector.
Good to know:
- CSS classes can be reused on any HTML element, unlike ID selectors, which can only be used once.
- You can add multiple different CSS classes to the same element
<div class="first-class second-class third-class". This gives you a flexible way to assemble your element designs with small utility classes, such as seen with the Tailwind CSS framework.