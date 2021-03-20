The CSS class selector targets all HTML elements that have a matching class name attribute attached to them.

Class selector syntax:

.class-name { property-name : value ; }

Here’s an HTML element with that same class name as an attribute value:

< div class = " class-name " > </ div >

The CSS class selector .class-name is attached to the <div> element with the class-name attribute. That means that whatever styling properties you add to .class-name in your CSS stylesheet get applied to the div.

The dot ( . ) before the name of the class is a specific CSS syntax. When you add the class name to an HTML element as a class attribute you don’t use . .

Now let’s use what we just learned in a practical example.

Here’s an HTML <button> element with some default styling that is inherited from the browser’s User Agent Stylesheet:

< button > Button </ button >

Default look:

Button

Boring huh?

Let’s override the default button styling by creating a CSS class called .my-button and give it some styling properties:

.my-button { font-size : 18px ; padding : 14px 24px ; border-radius : 8px ; border : none ; background-color : #F7575C ; color : white ; }

And add to the button element as a class attribute:

< button class = " my-button " > Button </ button >

Result:

Button

You have just learned the most important things you need to know about using the CSS class selector.

Good to know: