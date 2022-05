To capitalize the first letter in a word with CSS, we use the first-letter selector:

Let’s say you have a heading in all lowercase letters:

< h2 > this is a lowercase heading </ h2 >

And you want to make the t of “this” uppercase. Simply attach the first-letter selector to h2 in your CSS stylesheet:

h2:first-letter { text-transform : capitalize ; }

You can of course apply first-letter selector to a class attribute as well: