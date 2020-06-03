How to Get The First Items of an Array With JavaScript

How do you access the first X number of elements in a JavaScript array? You use JavaScript’s built-in slice() method.

As an example, let’s say you need to manipulate the first 3 items of an array. In this case the array is a list of exercises:

const exerciseList = [ "Deadlift" , "Squat" , "Push-up" , "Pull-up" , "Turkish Get-up" , "Kettlebell Swing" , ]

First we define the number of items we want to access:

const numberOfItems = 3

Then we declare a new variable to contain a reference to the first 3 items:

const firstThreeExercises = exerciseList . slice ( 0 , numberOfItems )

Try to print the value of exerciseList and firstThreeExercises using console.log() :

console.log ( exerciseList ) // Output: [ "Deadlift" , "Squat" , "Push-up" , "Pull-up" , "Turkish Get-up" , "Kettlebell Swing" ] console.log ( firstThreeExercises ) // Output [ "Deadlift" , "Squat" , "Push-up" ]