How to Get The First Items of an Array With JavaScript

How do you access the first X number of elements in a JavaScript array? You use JavaScript’s built-in
slice() method.
As an example, let’s say you need to manipulate the first 3 items of an array. In this case the array is a list of exercises:
const exerciseList = [
"Deadlift",
"Squat",
"Push-up",
"Pull-up",
"Turkish Get-up",
"Kettlebell Swing",
]
First we define the number of items we want to access:
// get the first 3 items
const numberOfItems = 3
Then we declare a new variable to contain a reference to the first 3 items:
const firstThreeExercises = exerciseList.slice(0, numberOfItems)
Try to print the value of
exerciseList and
firstThreeExercises using
console.log():
console.log(exerciseList)
// Output: ["Deadlift", "Squat", "Push-up", "Pull-up", "Turkish Get-up", "Kettlebell Swing"]
console.log(firstThreeExercises)
// Output ["Deadlift", "Squat", "Push-up"]
Note: the original
exerciseList array is not modified with this approach.