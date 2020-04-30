How to Convert a JavaScript Object to a JSON string (JSON.stringify)

You can’t send JavaScript objects directly to a server, but you can send JSON — a universally accessible string format.
With this code snippet, you can quickly convert JavaScript objects to a JSON string, which allows you to sent your data to your server.
Here’s a JavaScript object representing a single person:
let personObject = {
name: "Adam",
age: 25,
city: "San Diego",
profession: "Web Developer",
};
To convert the JavaScript object above to JSON, we use a built-in JavaScript function called
JSON.stringify(). Add the following right below your JavaScript object:
let personString = JSON.stringify(personObject);
Now if you
console.log(personString) the output will be your person object, now represented by a JSON string.
Now your data is ready to be sent to a server!