Learn how to use the HTML <article> element.

The HTML <article> tag is used to define article elements for self-contained content. Self-contained means that the content you put inside an article element should work independently from the rest of your website.

How to use the HTML <article> tag

Use cases for the <article> tag:

Blogs

Magazines

News sites

Unlike the <main> element, which also a content container, the <article> tag can be used once or several times within the same HTML document.

For example, you can use a single <article> element as the main page container element, for articles/posts:

< article > < h1 > Title of your post </ h1 > < p > Paragraph </ p > < p > Paragraph </ p > < img href = " your-image.jpg " alt = " description of image " /> < p > Paragraph </ p > < p > Paragraph </ p > </ article >

The website you’re reading on right follows a similar HTML markup structure. You can see it for yourself if you right-click on this website and click Inspect.

The <article> element can also be used to display a list of different content, each inside their own article element. For example, an article feed with links to individual posts:

< div > < article > < a href = " /path-to-blog-post-1 " > < h3 > Blog post 1 </ h3 > </ a > </ article > < article > < a href = " /path-to-blog-post-2 " > < h3 > Blog post 2 </ h3 > </ a > </ article > < article > < a href = " /path-to-blog-post-3 " > < h3 > Blog post 3 </ h3 > </ a > </ article > </ div >

Each of the three articles above are read as independent, self-contained content by the web browser.

The <article> tag is one of many HTML tags used to define container elements. Some of the most commonly used HTML container elements are: