How Remove Bullet Points from Unordered Lists with CSS

Unordered list items ( <ul> ) on a web page is styled with round bullet points, by default. But what if you want to remove bullet points on list items, e.g. when building a navigation component?

The following HTML is a typical structure for a navigation/menu component on a website.

< nav > < ul > < li > Home </ li > < li > About </ li > < li > Contact </ li > </ ul > </ nav >

To remove the bullet points from your menu items, you need to override the default CSS rule list-style-type: disc; and replace it with none :

nav ul { list-style-type : none ; }