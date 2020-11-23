What is 403 Forbidden?

If you get a “403 Forbidden” warning when visiting a website, it usually means that the website is denying your client (browser) access for some reason.

Are you using a VPN?

Try turning it off and go to the website again.

If you can access the website after turning your VPN off, it probably means that the website has some type of IP ban filter that you got caught in. They use these filters to prevent spam or brute force attacks.

But why did they ban your IP if you haven’t done anything, except using a VPN (as anyone who values their privacy should)?

It could be a badly configured IP filter on the website’s end that accidentally bans an entire range of IP addresses that starts with, for example, “85”. There can be many reasons.

Never rule out technical incompetence as a reason that things don’t work.