How to Strikethrough Text in HTML5

Strikethrough is used on content that is no longer considered relevant. Like a previous price tag on a now discounted sales item:
In the now deprecated HTML4, we used the
<strike> tag on content that was no longer considered relevant. In modern HTML, namely HTML5, we use the shorter
<s> tag instead. The strikethrough in the example above looks like this:
<s>$249</s>
Good to know
Don’t confuse the
<s> tag with the
<del> tag.
<s>represents content that is no longer accurate or relevant right now — as a price tag on a discounted product.
<del>indicates that something was removed from your document, like a completed item on a todo list.