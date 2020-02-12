How to Strikethrough Text in HTML5

Strikethrough is used on content that is no longer considered relevant. Like a previous price tag on a now discounted sales item:

Discounted Product Intel, 2TB SSD Drive $249

$99

In the now deprecated HTML4, we used the <strike> tag on content that was no longer considered relevant. In modern HTML, namely HTML5, we use the shorter <s> tag instead. The strikethrough in the example above looks like this:

< s > $249 </ s >

Good to know

Don’t confuse the <s> tag with the <del> tag.