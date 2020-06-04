How to Hide & Show DOM Elements With Plain JavaScript

Learn how to hide and show DOM elements with plain, vanilla JavaScript.

JavaScript has a style property, fittingly called style , that can be used to set CSS properties on elements, and style them just like you can with CSS. Let’s try it!

This is how you hide a DOM element with JavaScript:

element . style . display = "none"

To display the DOM element again:

element . style . display = "block"

Note: if your DOM element was originally set to inline or inline-block , just replace the block value above with one of those values.

Practical example

In the example above, element is just a generic placeholder. To use JavaScript’s style property in a practical sense, you first need to select the DOM element you want to style.

Let’s say you have a button you want to remove from the DOM, called cta-button . You would do that like this: