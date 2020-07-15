Learn how to style an ordered list with lowercase roman numbers in CSS.

To make an ordered list in HTML, you use:

The <ol> tag to define your ordered list element.

tag to define your ordered list element. The <li> tag to define your list item elements.

Example:

< ol > < li > List item </ li > < li > List item </ li > < li > List item </ li > </ ol >

By default, ordered list items are styled with regular decimal numbers:

List item List item List item

The default ordered list with decimal numbers, comes from the User-Agent Stylesheet (UAS) which is built-in, in all browsers. It’s defined with the CSS property: list-style-type: decimal;

How to add lowercase roman numbers with CSS

To create a list with lowercase roman numbers you need to override the default decimal style numbers, with the CSS property list-style-type :

ol { list-style-type : lower-roman ; }

Lowercase roman numbers example: