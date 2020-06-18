SEO Minion (Browser Extension) Review

SEO Minion is a great, free Chrome and Firefox extension that offers quick and helpful insight about how any given webpage is doing SEO-wise, including titles, descriptions, ALT tags, and URLs.
SEO Minion offers the following:
- Analyze On-Page SEO: it analyzes the HTML of any given webpage and shows you whether there are any issues e.g. with URLs, missing tags, titles, descriptions, etc.
- Highlight All Links: a quick overview quickly of all internal and external links, on any webpage
- Check Broken Links: every link on a webpage gets checked and you receive an overview of any links with issues.
- Hreflang Checker: checks for hreflang tag validity, and if there are return tags present
SEO Minion in action
How SEO Minion looks when installed and open here on techstacker.com:
Now you can click on the individual SEO categories on the slide-in menu, to discover potential problems, as well as tips on how to solve them.
There are many SEO tools on the market, but what I like about SEO Minion is how simple and lightweight it is. It does a lot of work fast and doesn’t tax your hardware usage much.