SEO Minion (Browser Extension) Review

SEOChrome ExtensionReviews

SEO Minion is a great, free Chrome and Firefox extension that offers quick and helpful insight about how any given webpage is doing SEO-wise, including titles, descriptions, ALT tags, and URLs.

SEO Minion’s logo
SEO Minion’s logo

SEO Minion offers the following:

  • Analyze On-Page SEO: it analyzes the HTML of any given webpage and shows you whether there are any issues e.g. with URLs, missing tags, titles, descriptions, etc.
  • Highlight All Links: a quick overview quickly of all internal and external links, on any webpage
  • Check Broken Links: every link on a webpage gets checked and you receive an overview of any links with issues.
  • Hreflang Checker: checks for hreflang tag validity, and if there are return tags present

SEO Minion in action

How SEO Minion looks when installed and open here on techstacker.com:

SEO Minion’s dashboard overview on the right side of the browser

Now you can click on the individual SEO categories on the slide-in menu, to discover potential problems, as well as tips on how to solve them.

There are many SEO tools on the market, but what I like about SEO Minion is how simple and lightweight it is. It does a lot of work fast and doesn’t tax your hardware usage much.

Download SEO Minion here:

Has this been helpful to you?

You can support my work by sharing this article with others, or perhaps buy me a cup of coffee 😊

Kofi

Share & Discuss on

Subscribe to Newsletter