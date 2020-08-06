How to Detect Double Clicks With Vanilla JavaScript

To detect double clicks with JavaScript you can use the event listener dblclick .

In the example below we listen to double clicks on the window object, which means that if you double click with your mouse fast anywhere inside your webpage, it gets detected:

window . addEventListener ( "dblclick" , event => { console . log ( "Double-click detected" ) } )

You can also attach the dblclick event listener to a DOM element, like a button:

< button id = " button " > Double click me! </ button >

const button = document . getElementById ( "button" ) button . addEventListener ( "dblclick" , event => { console . log ( "Double-click detected" ) } )

The dblclick event is supported in all modern browsers for desktop/laptops, even Internet Explorer 11.

Unfortunately, it’s not supported on all mobile devices, yet. Check out Mozilla’s compatibility table overview.