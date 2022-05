To show only hidden files inside a specific directory, open your Mac Terminal and run this command:

ls -ld .*

-l means use list format

means use list format -d , means list directory entries instead of contents

, means list directory entries instead of contents .* means only show hidden files

If you don’t want to include extra metadata such as username and dates, you can run this command instead:

ls -d . [ ! . ] *

This will give you a cleaner output.