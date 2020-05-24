How to Remove the Last Character of a String in JavaScript

The simplest way to remove the last character from a string with JavaScript is to use the slice() method.

To do that, we’ll need to add two parameters inside the slice() method:

The starting point (0) The number of items to remove (1)

Here’s an example where we correct a misspelled company name:

const companyName = "Netflixx" const fixCompanyName = companyName . slice ( 0 , - 1 ) console . log ( fixCompanyName )