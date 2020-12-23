How to Highlight Matching Opening & Closing Tags in VSCode

Learn how to highlight matching opening and closing tags in VSCode, and instantly boost your workflow.

When you work with files with a lot of code, it can be hard to know which opening tags apply to which closing tags. Fortunately, there is a VSCode extension called highlight-matching-tag that solves this problem instantly.

Here’s how to use the highlight-matching-tag extension in VSCode:

Press Cmd + Shift + X to open VSCode’s Extensions tab. Search for “highlight-matching-tag” and click install.

The extension is automatically enabled as soon as it is installed. You may have to restart VSCode first to make it work.