The CSS calc() function

CSS

The CSS calc() function allows you to apply basic math operations on length values:

  • Add +
  • Subtract -
  • Multiply *
  • Division /

For example let’s say that you want to use a percentage width of 100% on an element, but you want to reserve a total of 32px width on that same element. Here’s how to do that with calc():

div {
	max-width: calc(100% - 32px);
}

Now that element will take up 100% of whatever container it sits inside, minus 32px.

Result:

100% - 32px

This is useful whenever you need to work with exact percentage and pixel amounts at the same time on a UI.

You can also easily center align the element inside its container: 

div {
	max-width: calc(100% - 32px);
    margin-left: auto;
    margin-right: auto;
}

Result:

100% - 32px, center aligned

Now the center-aligned element has exactly 16px of spacing on the left and the right. As you can tell, you can use this calc() as a replacement for using padding or margin when you add spacing between your elements.

