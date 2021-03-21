The CSS calc() function allows you to apply basic math operations on length values:

Add +

Subtract -

Multiply *

Division /

For example let’s say that you want to use a percentage width of 100% on an element, but you want to reserve a total of 32px width on that same element. Here’s how to do that with calc() :

div { max-width : calc ( 100% - 32px ) ; }

Now that element will take up 100% of whatever container it sits inside, minus 32px.

Result:

100% - 32px

This is useful whenever you need to work with exact percentage and pixel amounts at the same time on a UI.

You can also easily center align the element inside its container:

div { max-width : calc ( 100% - 32px ) ; margin-left : auto ; margin-right : auto ; }

Result:

100% - 32px, center aligned