The CSS
calc() function allows you to apply basic math operations on length values:
- Add
+
- Subtract
-
- Multiply
*
- Division
/
For example let’s say that you want to use a percentage width of 100% on an element, but you want to reserve a total of 32px width on that same element. Here’s how to do that with
calc():
div {
max-width: calc(100% - 32px);
}
Now that element will take up 100% of whatever container it sits inside, minus 32px.
Result:
This is useful whenever you need to work with exact percentage and pixel amounts at the same time on a UI.
You can also easily center align the element inside its container:
div {
max-width: calc(100% - 32px);
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
}
Result:
Now the center-aligned element has exactly 16px of spacing on the left and the right. As you can tell, you can use this
calc() as a replacement for using padding or margin when you add spacing between your elements.