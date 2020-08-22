Learn how to use the HTML <main> element.

The HTML <main> element is used as a container to represent the main/dominant part of your page content inside the <body element.

Example:

< body > < header > </ header > < main > < article > < h3 > Google Chrome </ h3 > < p > Paragraph </ p > </ article > < article > < h3 > Headline </ h3 > < p > Paragraph </ p > </ article > < article > < h3 > Headline </ h3 > < p > Paragraph </ p > </ article > </ main > < footer > </ footer > </ body >

The <main> element contains the content that is central to the topic of your document.

While the <header> and <footer> elements also contain content (usually links and logos), they can’t considered the main part of your website, which is why you position them outside of he <main> element.

Unlike the <article> element, which also a content container, the <main> element should only be used once within the same HTML document.

For example

< main > < article > < h1 > Title of your post </ h1 > < p > Paragraph </ p > < p > Paragraph </ p > < img href = " your-image.jpg " alt = " description of image " /> < p > Paragraph </ p > < p > Paragraph </ p > </ article > </ main >

The website you’re reading on right follows a similar HTML markup structure. You can see it for yourself if you right-click on this website and click Inspect.

The <main> tag is one of many HTML tags used to define container elements. Some of the most commonly used HTML container elements are: