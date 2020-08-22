Learn how to use the HTML
<main> element.
The HTML
<main> element is used as a container to represent the main/dominant part of your page content inside the
<body element.
Example:
<body>
<header><!-- Header content --></header>
<main>
<article>
<h3>Google Chrome</h3>
<p>Paragraph</p>
</article>
<article>
<h3>Headline</h3>
<p>Paragraph</p>
</article>
<article>
<h3>Headline</h3>
<p>Paragraph</p>
</article>
</main>
<footer><!-- Footer content --></footer>
</body>
The
<main> element contains the content that is central to the topic of your document.
While the
<header> and
<footer> elements also contain content (usually links and logos), they can’t considered the main part of your website, which is why you position them outside of he
<main> element.
Unlike the
<article> element, which also a content container, the
<main> element should only be used once within the same HTML document.
For example
<main>
<article>
<h1>Title of your post</h1>
<p>Paragraph</p>
<p>Paragraph</p>
<img href="your-image.jpg" alt="description of image" />
<p>Paragraph</p>
<p>Paragraph</p>
</article>
</main>
The website you’re reading on right follows a similar HTML markup structure. You can see it for yourself if you right-click on this website and click Inspect.
The
<main> tag is one of many HTML tags used to define container elements. Some of the most commonly used HTML container elements are:
<section>,
<article> ,
<header>,
<footer>,
<form>, and
<div> (which is a generic tag that we use if none of the other tags apply).