How to use the HTML <main> Element

HTML

Learn how to use the HTML <main> element.

The HTML <main> element is used as a container to represent the main/dominant part of your page content inside the <body element.

Example:

<body>
  <header><!-- Header content --></header>
  <main>
    <article>
      <h3>Google Chrome</h3>
      <p>Paragraph</p>
    </article>

    <article>
      <h3>Headline</h3>
      <p>Paragraph</p>
    </article>

    <article>
      <h3>Headline</h3>
      <p>Paragraph</p>
    </article>
  </main>
  <footer><!-- Footer content --></footer>
</body>

The <main> element contains the content that is central to the topic of your document.

While the <header> and <footer> elements also contain content (usually links and logos), they can’t considered the main part of your website, which is why you position them outside of he <main> element.

Unlike the <article> element, which also a content container, the <main> element should only be used once within the same HTML document.

For example

<main>
  <article>
    <h1>Title of your post</h1>
    <p>Paragraph</p>
    <p>Paragraph</p>
    <img href="your-image.jpg" alt="description of image" />
    <p>Paragraph</p>
    <p>Paragraph</p>
  </article>
</main>

The website you’re reading on right follows a similar HTML markup structure. You can see it for yourself if you right-click on this website and click Inspect.

The <main> tag is one of many HTML tags used to define container elements. Some of the most commonly used HTML container elements are:

<section>, <article> , <header>, <footer>,<form>, and <div> (which is a generic tag that we use if none of the other tags apply).

Has this been helpful to you?

You can support my work by sharing this article with others, or perhaps buy me a cup of coffee 😊

Kofi

Share & Discuss on

Subscribe to Newsletter