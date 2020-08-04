How to Stop Users From Submitting a Form Without Filling All Required Fields

To stop users from submitting a form without filling out every required field simply add a required attribute to the input element that they must fill to submit:

Example:

< form id = " form " > < input type = " text " name = " full-name " placeholder = " Full name " required /> < input type = " text " name = " email " placeholder = " Email " required /> < input type = " text " name = " phone-number " placeholder = " Phone number " /> < button id = " button-submit-form " type = " submit " > Submit Form </ button > </ form >

Both full name and email has the required attribute in the code above.

Now if a user clicks on the Submit Form button without filling both required fields, they get the following popup warning: