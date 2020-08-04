How to Stop Users From Submitting a Form Without Filling All Required Fields

HTML

To stop users from submitting a form without filling out every required field simply add a required attribute to the input element that they must fill to submit:

Example:

<form id="form">
  <input type="text" name="full-name" placeholder="Full name" required />
  <input type="text" name="email" placeholder="Email" required />
  <input type="text" name="phone-number" placeholder="Phone number" />
  <button id="button-submit-form" type="submit">
    Submit Form
  </button>
</form>

Both full name and email has the required attribute in the code above.

Now if a user clicks on the Submit Form button without filling both required fields, they get the following popup warning:

Popup right below the required input field that hasn’t been filled, that says “please fill in this field”

Has this been helpful to you?

You can support my work by sharing this article with others, or perhaps buy me a cup of coffee 😊

Kofi

Share & Discuss on

Subscribe to Newsletter