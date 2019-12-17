Mac

How to Convert HEIC to JPG on Mac (using Preview)

December 22nd, 2020

How to Convert HEIC to JPG on Mac with Automator

December 21st, 2020

What are HEIC images?

December 20th, 2020

How to Always Show Hidden Files in Finder (macOS)

December 14th, 2020

How to 100% Clear your Terminal

December 9th, 2020

How to use Mac’s Spotlight Search for Quick Currency Conversion

November 5th, 2020

How to see your Mac’s Reboot History

November 4th, 2020

How to Quickly Double Your Mac’s Battery Life

October 10th, 2020

How to Find Your Mac Serial Number (Quickly)

October 5th, 2020

How to Open Mac’s Home Directory in Finder via Terminal

October 4th, 2020

How to Open Mac’s Root Directory in Finder via Terminal

October 3rd, 2020

How to Remove the Floating Screenshot Preview Thumbnail in macOS

October 2nd, 2020

How to Use Your Mac’s Emoji Keyboard (in 1 second)

October 1st, 2020

How to Combine Multiple Finder Windows into One Window Tab System (macOS)

September 30th, 2020

4 Ways to Open Your Mac Terminal

September 26th, 2020

How to Display All Folder Sizes in Finder (macOS)

September 20th, 2020

How to Download Files from the Web with Terminal (macOS)

September 19th, 2020

How to Set the default Finder folder on Mac

September 18th, 2020

How to see your Mac System Uptime in Terminal (macOS)

September 17th, 2020

The Quickest Way to Force Quit Frozen Mac Apps

September 16th, 2020

macOS Mojave: How to Make Your Mouse Cursor Bigger

September 15th, 2020

How to Show your User’s Home Folder in Finder’s Sidebar (macOS)

September 14th, 2020

How to use Airdrop to Send Files on Mac Devices

September 13th, 2020

How to Change Desktop Wallpaper Images on Mac

September 12th, 2020

How to type tilde ~ on a Scandinavian Mac Keyboard

September 3rd, 2020

Use Less Internal Hard Drive Storage to Improve Your Mac’s Performance & Lifespan

June 17th, 2020

How to Change the Color of a Folder on Mac

May 11th, 2020

How to Remove App Icons from Your Mac Dock

April 9th, 2020

How to Display Current Directory Path in Mac Terminal

April 7th, 2020

How to Quickly Swap Between Open Apps on Mac

March 28th, 2020

How to use Curly Double Quotes on a Mac and Make Your Typography Look Professional

March 9th, 2020

How to Stop Mac Apps From Launching at Startup

December 17th, 2019