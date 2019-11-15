Apple

How to Reduce Image File Sizes with ImageOptim (macOS)

November 17th, 2020

Mac, How to Find the Expiry Date of Any Website Domain Fast

April 5th, 2020

How to Show Your Finder’s Bar Path on Mac

February 19th, 2020

How to show all hidden files on Mac

February 18th, 2020

How to Get Current Screen Resolution from Command Line on Mac

January 2nd, 2020

macOS Mojave introduces a new Screenshot Tool

December 24th, 2019

How to Quickly Lock Your Mac Keyboard Shortcut

December 21st, 2019

Use macOS Mojave’s Dark Mode to Improve Your Focus

December 19th, 2019

What to do if Your Mac Doesn’t Detect Your External Hard Drive

December 16th, 2019

How to Back Up Your Mac With Time Machine

December 15th, 2019

How to Switch Audio Input/Output Source from Your Mac Menu Bar

December 13th, 2019

How to Change the Default Image File Type of Screenshots on Mac

December 11th, 2019

How to Quickly Crop Images on Mac

December 8th, 2019

How to Batch Rename Files on Mac

December 7th, 2019

How to Take Different Types of Screenshots on Mac

December 5th, 2019

5 Ways to Force Quit Frozen Apps on Mac

December 3rd, 2019

How to Close All Open Windows or Tabs on Mac

December 2nd, 2019

New Finder Window vs. New Smart Folder — What’s the Difference?

December 1st, 2019

How to Increase Your iPhone’s Battery Life Significantly With a Simple Settings Change

November 30th, 2019

How to Turn Off Significant Location Tracking, Enable Privacy, and Save Battery on Your iPhone (all at once!)

November 29th, 2019

How to Fix “application is damaged, can’t be used to install macOS”

November 19th, 2019

How to Update All Mac Apps From the Command Line

November 18th, 2019

How to Update Xcode

November 15th, 2019