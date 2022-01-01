TechStacker is a technology-focused website that publishes beginner-friendly design and development-oriented tutorials to help beginners level up their tech-skills.

TechStacker is run by me, David a Danish developer, UI/UX designer, and writer.

For business inquiries, you can write me an email at david@techstacker.com

Advice & Criticism

Feel free to contact me if you have any questions or advice, or criticism regarding this website. I’m thick-skinned. 🙂

Want to write for techstacker.com?

I get many messages from people who want to write here on techstacker (some serious, some not so serious). I wasn’t planning on going that route yet, but I can be persuaded.

If there’s an area of software, development, design, or SEO that you feel would contribute to the platform, I open to it!

Prerequisites for publishing:

Show me examples of content you have written (it doesn’t have to be published already).

Use simple language. Use layman’s terms, no inside jargon that nobody understands — unless you clearly explain the terms’ meaning right after using them.

No political content.

Broad topics on TechStacker:

Development

Design

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

More specific topics: